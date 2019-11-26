The Rockets’ Carson Sass #7 and Leif Mattson #28 skate against the Kamloops Blazers in a 4-3 win on Nov. 16. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets host Oil Kings as four-game win streak put on the line

Edmonton sits 2nd in the Central division and has six more points than Kelowna

For the second time this season, the Kelowna Rockets will host a top team from the Central division of the Western Hockey League.

The Rockets host the Edmonton Oil Kings for the first and only match up of the season Tuesday night. The Oil Kings have a 14-5-4-2 record and will be a tough opponent for Kelowna who looks to continue their four-game win streak.

Kelowna is coming off a two-game winning stretch last weekend during a mini road trip in the U.S., where the Rockets skated to victories over the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Tri-City Americans.

Not only will Tuesday be the first matchup between the Rockets and Oil Kings, it will be the premiere of newly-acquired Kelowna forward Jadon Joseph who was traded for on Sunday.

Joseph has 13 points in 21 games so far this season while playing with the Moose Jaw Warriors and will slot in among the Rockets’ top-six forwards as a physical presence to help Kelowna stay atop the B.C. division.

“We needed to get a right shot centreman that can consistently win face-offs,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton after the trade.

READ MORE: Rutland Secondary finishes 14th at B.C. soccer provincials

READ MORE: Rockets’ Basran named WHL goaltender of the week

Kelowna still sits second in the B.C. division, only two points behind the Blazers.

The Rockets have been getting spectacular defence and goaltending during their four-game streak. Kelowna’s Roman Basran was recently named the WHL’s Goalie of the Week after a two-win, two-goals against and 50 saves in two games last week. Back-up goalie Cole Schwebius also picked up a much-needed 3-2 win against Seattle.

Edmonton and Kelowna last met last year on Nov. 17 where the Rockets picked up a 3-1 win on the road.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rutland Secondary finishes 14th at B.C. soccer provincials

Just Posted

Rockets host Oil Kings as four-game win streak put on the line

Edmonton sits 2nd in the Central division and has six more points than Kelowna

RDCO delays decision to declare climate emergency for Central Okanagan

Board members said a climate action plan is needed before declaring an emergency

Hundreds to gather at Waterfront Park for Santa Shuffle and Elf Walk

The event is being held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

Stuart Park ice rink to open Sunday

The rink opens Dec. 1 at 6 a.m.

Sub zero temps and sunny weather expected in Kelowna this week

Environment Canada forecasts a brisk a sunny week in the Okanagan

Tent city on Leon Avenue moved to north Kelowna

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Cherry still touted a great Canadian by North Okanagan restaurant

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill hasn’t had any issues or complaints

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

Road to Victory: Penticton resident’s car selected to compete at SEMA show

Chelsie Lesnoski’s modified 2013 Scion FR-S was chosen as fan favourite in an online contest

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

Semi in ditch on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

Traffic reduced to single lane, alternating

Most Read