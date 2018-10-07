Fans celebrate at goal on Dec. 4, 2015 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Rockets host open house for new season ticket holders

Sunday Oct. 7 hockey fans can purchase season tickets before capped

The Kelowna Rockets will be hosting a season ticket open house today, Sunday, Oct. 7 from 12p.m. to 3 p.m. for new season ticket holders at Prospera Place.

There is room for 900 people to buy a pair of tickets before season ticket sales are capped.

RELATED: Kelowna Rockets lose to Royals

By purchasing season tickets this ticket holders will automatically have the first chance to renew them next season and purchase 2020 Memorial Cup presented by KIA ticket package.

All available seats will be clearly marked. Three month payment plan is available. Current season ticket holders do not need to attend.

For more information e-mail gavinh@kelownarockets.com or andrewd@kelownarockets.com

