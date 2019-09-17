Rockets host tailgate party ahead of anticipated home-opener

Kelowna takes the ice for the first game of the season Saturday

Hockey fans itching for the Rockets return are being invited for the home-opener party this weekend.

On Saturday, the Rockets are kicking off the season with a tailgate party in downtown Kelowna, ahead of their first game of the season against the Spokane Chiefs.

The party runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. just beside the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Rockets’ season tickets holders get free admission while entry will be $5 for adults and free admission for kids with an adult.

Food trucks, beer gardens, live music and door prizes will be available for all party-goers. Kelowna’s mascot, Rocky Raccoon will be pumping the crowd up before puck-drop and the Rockets’ 2004 Memorial Cup championship game will be shown on the big-screen.

The home-opener is also the Rockets’ Canadian Cancer Society in the Rink game, it’s the 10th season in a row Kelowna has hosted the game to fundraise for the Canadian Cancer Society. Game-worn jerseys will be donated and auctioned off with the money being raised for the CIBC Run for the Cure.

Puck drop on Saturday is 7 p.m. at Prospera Place.

