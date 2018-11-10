Rockets’ hot streak continues in Seattle

The Rockets win the first of a six game goad trip

The Rockets kept the momentum rolling Friday night in Kent, WA at the accesso ShoWare Center. Kelowna downed the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-1, collecting their fourth straight win.

The teams exchanged chances throughout the first half of the opening period. Kyle Topping broke the scoreless tie 10:44 into the first, he slipped one around Thunderbirds starter Liam Hughes while on the powerplay. Kelowna headed into the intermission with a 1-0 lead.

The Rockets kept the foot on the gas pedal as they entered the second period. Libor Zabransky followed the puck around the net and batted it in, giving Kelowna a 2-0 lead just 3 minutes into the middle frame. Nolan Foote got in on the action almost two minutes later, making it 3-0. Seattle’s Zack Andrusiak cut Kelowna’s lead to 3-1 in the period, but there would be no comeback for the Thunderbirds.

Kelowna’s record jumps to 8-10-0-0.

Roman Basran made the start for Kelowna, his record improves to 6-7-0-0. He stopped 31 of 33 shots.

The Rockets road trip continues Saturday night in Portland, Oregon. They’re set to play back to back games against the Winterhawks Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 11. Their road trip then heads north to Prince George where they’ll face the Cougars on Nov. 14. The Rockets will wrap up the trip when play back to back nights in Alberta. They’ll stop in at Red Deer Nov. 16 and then Edmonton on Nov 17.

The Rockets are back home again on Wednesday, Nov. 21 when they host the Regina Pats at Prospera Place for Hat Trick Wednesday.

Previous story
Sabres rally late for 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

Just Posted

Rockets’ hot streak continues in Seattle

The Rockets win the first of a six game goad trip

Bells of Mission Hill to toll 100 times for signing of Armistice

Bells of Peace effort to ring out across West Kelowna

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Ministry of Children and Family Development issues comment on Kelowna social worker accused of ripping off youth in care

A publication ban has been lifted in the matter involving alleged activities… Continue reading

REMEMBRANCE DAY: In war and peace, two Okanagan women share a one hundred years of history

“Think how wonderful it would have been if they had lived …Both of those wars took their toll.” (VIDEO INSIDE)

Meet the B.C. veteran who helped fight to recognize Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Gerald Gaudet, 96, is one of the eldest of Whalley Legion’s roughly 700 members

Headstone to honour family killed in disastrous shipwreck 100 years ago

Maritime Museum of British Columbia is installing a headstone for the O’Brien family members, who were among more than 350 people killed

Postal workers strike at key B.C. processing hub as negotiations continue

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country

Sabres rally late for 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver still an impressive 4-0-2 in last six games

Hockey player’s flow a no-go for BCHL poll

Penticton Vees forward Cassidy Bowes left off best hockey hair poll

Welfare Food Challenge cancelled as rent rates leave $5.75 per week for food

With increasing rent on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, welfare rates would leave less than $6 a week for participants in the advocacy challenge

LETTER: Plea from a Kelowna school bus driver

‘I am proud to be a school bus driver…’

LETTER: Supportive housing in Kelowna, actually unsupportive housing

Seniors’ needs being ignored with placement of supportive housing project

‘Losing is something I’ve never gotten used to’: coaching great Wally Buono

The 68-year-old has had an undeniable impact in his 490 appearances as B.C. Lions head coach

Most Read