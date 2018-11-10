Rockets’ hot streak continues in Seattle

The Rockets kept the momentum rolling Friday night in Kent, WA at the accesso ShoWare Center. Kelowna downed the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-1, collecting their fourth straight win.

The teams exchanged chances throughout the first half of the opening period. Kyle Topping broke the scoreless tie 10:44 into the first, he slipped one around Thunderbirds starter Liam Hughes while on the powerplay. Kelowna headed into the intermission with a 1-0 lead.

The Rockets kept the foot on the gas pedal as they entered the second period. Libor Zabransky followed the puck around the net and batted it in, giving Kelowna a 2-0 lead just 3 minutes into the middle frame. Nolan Foote got in on the action almost two minutes later, making it 3-0. Seattle’s Zack Andrusiak cut Kelowna’s lead to 3-1 in the period, but there would be no comeback for the Thunderbirds.

Kelowna’s record jumps to 8-10-0-0.

Roman Basran made the start for Kelowna, his record improves to 6-7-0-0. He stopped 31 of 33 shots.

The Rockets road trip continues Saturday night in Portland, Oregon. They’re set to play back to back games against the Winterhawks Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 11. Their road trip then heads north to Prince George where they’ll face the Cougars on Nov. 14. The Rockets will wrap up the trip when play back to back nights in Alberta. They’ll stop in at Red Deer Nov. 16 and then Edmonton on Nov 17.

The Rockets are back home again on Wednesday, Nov. 21 when they host the Regina Pats at Prospera Place for Hat Trick Wednesday.