Jared Dmytriw #22 of the Vancouver Giants skates for the puck against the Kelowna Rockets on Oct. 3 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Rockets included in 131 WHL Alumni listed on NHL Opening day rosters

16 former Rockets were named

The Kelowna Rockets and the Western Hockey League are proud to announce that 16 former Rockets players were included in the 131 WHL Alumni that have been named among National Hockey League opening day rosters to start the 2018/2019 season.

All 31 NHL teams boast at least one WHL Alumni, with the Edmonton Oilers holding the largest number of WHL graduates on opening night with eight players listed. The Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Winnipeg Jets all include seven previous WHL players each while the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks start the season with six WHL graduates.

RELATED: 2020 Memorial Cup to be a Kelowna-wide event

The Portland Winterhawks take the title this season, providing the most WHL Alumni to NHL opening night rosters with 18 players. Next behind Portland in supplying WHL graduates to NHL opening night rosters is the Kelowna Rockets, Brandon Wheat Kings, Calgary Hitmen, Red Deer Rebels and Moose Jaw Warriors.

Of the 131 number of WHL Alumni on NHL opening day rosters, two are currently on the injured reserve lists for their respective NHL Clubs.

Listed below are the WHL Alumni who are on NHL opening day rosters for the 2018/2019 season:

Anaheim Ducks:

Luke Schenn, D — Kelowna Rockets

Calgary Flames:

Mikael Backlund, C — Kelowna Rockets

Dillon Dube, C/RW — Kelowna Rockets

Chicago Blackhawks :

Duncan Keith, D – Kelowna Rockets

Colorado Avalanche:

Tyson Barrie, D – Kelowna Rockets

Dallas Stars:

Jamie Benn, LW — Kelowna Rockets

Blake Comeau, LW/RW — Kelowna Rockets

Edmonton Oilers:

Leon Draisaitl, C – Prince Albert Raiders/ Kelowna Rockets

Montreal Canadiens:

Shea Weber, D – Kelowna Rockets

Nashville Predators:

Colton Sissons, C —Kelowna Rockets

New Jersey Devils:

Damon Severson, D – Kelowna Rockets

San Jose Sharks:

Rourke Chartier, C – Kelowna Rockets

Vancouver Canucks:

Alexander Edler, D — Kelowna Rockets

Washington Capitals:

Madison Bowey, D – Kelowna Rockets

Winnipeg Jets:

Josh Morrissey, D — Prince Albert Raiders/Kelowna Rockets

Tyler Myers, D — Kelowna Rockets

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Just Posted

Development makeover for Kelowna industrial site

Corner of Dilworth and Enterprise to feature industrial park, car dealership

Andre Blaneil endorses Basran as mayoral candidate

Blaneil formerly served on council for seven terms

Peachland gets a cozy castle steeped in history

‘He was fighting the government and everyone’

Rockets included in 131 WHL Alumni listed on NHL Opening day rosters

16 former Rockets were named

West Kelowna to fix misplaced poles

The poles were located in the centre of the sidewalk

Red Dress Walk strolls through North Okanagan

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Shuswap simulator to give cutting-edge planning tool to the world

Vision of a teacher and a systems ecologist, BC Tomorrow provides path to sustainable development

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

B.C. movie industry aims to be more green, both in production and onscreen

B.C. is one of the top three international full-service production centres in North America with more than 65 film studios

Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

As part of Bill C-76, the government initially proposed to cap party spending on advertising at $1.5 million during what’s known as the pre-writ period

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh loses chief of staff for ‘personal reasons’

NDP parliamentary leader Guy Caron says Willy Blomme is leaving for “personal reasons,” adding the party is grateful that Blomme offered to help find a new chief of staff

Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week

Documenting a people without a home

Greg Constantine’s photographs tell the story of the slow genocide of the Rohingya people of Myanmar

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

Most Read