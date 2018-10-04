Rockets included in 131 WHL Alumni listed on NHL Opening day rosters

Jared Dmytriw #22 of the Vancouver Giants skates for the puck against the Kelowna Rockets on Oct. 3 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

The Kelowna Rockets and the Western Hockey League are proud to announce that 16 former Rockets players were included in the 131 WHL Alumni that have been named among National Hockey League opening day rosters to start the 2018/2019 season.

All 31 NHL teams boast at least one WHL Alumni, with the Edmonton Oilers holding the largest number of WHL graduates on opening night with eight players listed. The Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Winnipeg Jets all include seven previous WHL players each while the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks start the season with six WHL graduates.

The Portland Winterhawks take the title this season, providing the most WHL Alumni to NHL opening night rosters with 18 players. Next behind Portland in supplying WHL graduates to NHL opening night rosters is the Kelowna Rockets, Brandon Wheat Kings, Calgary Hitmen, Red Deer Rebels and Moose Jaw Warriors.

Of the 131 number of WHL Alumni on NHL opening day rosters, two are currently on the injured reserve lists for their respective NHL Clubs.

Listed below are the WHL Alumni who are on NHL opening day rosters for the 2018/2019 season:

Anaheim Ducks:

Luke Schenn, D — Kelowna Rockets

Calgary Flames:

Mikael Backlund, C — Kelowna Rockets

Dillon Dube, C/RW — Kelowna Rockets

Chicago Blackhawks :

Duncan Keith, D – Kelowna Rockets

Colorado Avalanche:

Tyson Barrie, D – Kelowna Rockets

Dallas Stars:

Jamie Benn, LW — Kelowna Rockets

Blake Comeau, LW/RW — Kelowna Rockets

Edmonton Oilers:

Leon Draisaitl, C – Prince Albert Raiders/ Kelowna Rockets

Montreal Canadiens:

Shea Weber, D – Kelowna Rockets

Nashville Predators:

Colton Sissons, C —Kelowna Rockets

New Jersey Devils:

Damon Severson, D – Kelowna Rockets

San Jose Sharks:

Rourke Chartier, C – Kelowna Rockets

Vancouver Canucks:

Alexander Edler, D — Kelowna Rockets

Washington Capitals:

Madison Bowey, D – Kelowna Rockets

Winnipeg Jets:

Josh Morrissey, D — Prince Albert Raiders/Kelowna Rockets

Tyler Myers, D — Kelowna Rockets

