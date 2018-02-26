Carsen Twarynski #18 of the Kelowna Rockets celebrates a third period goal against the Kamloops Blazers on February 24, 2018 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. - Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets incredible playoff streak alive and well

Kelowna will be back in familiar territory soon in the WHL Playoffs

With their 6-5 win over the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night the Kelowna Rockets clinched a playoff position for the 11th consecutive and 26th out of a possible 27 seasons.

The Rockets currently sit in first place in the B.C. Division with a 38-18-4-2 record and 82 points. The Victoria Royals sit second in the division with 75 points but Kelowna is currently the only B.C. team to have clinched so far.

Kelowna is one of three teams to have clinched from the Western Conference as both the Everett Silvertips and Portland Winterhawks have also clinched currently sitting at 87 and 78 points respectively. The Moose Jaw Warriors and Swift Current Broncos have both clinched from the Eastern Conference with 95 and 91 points.

This will be the 11th consecutive and 22nd out of a possible 23 total times the Rockets will play in the post season since moving to Kelowna from Tacoma. The Rockets also made the post season in all four of their seasons in Tacoma making their playoff total 26 out of a possible 27 seasons including this season.

They have missed the post season only once, that was in the 2006-07 season and have accumulated a have a franchise playoff record of 154-126 in that time, with five trips to the Memorial Cup.

Playoff matchups for this year have yet to be determined as the WHL reaches it’s final stretch. Kelowna has 10 games remaining.

The Rockets now head out on the road for a three game road-trip. The first stop is in Prince George to take on the Cougars Tuesday and Wednesday night, before finishing the trip off in Everett on Friday.

Kelowna returns home again following their three game trip on Saturday, March 3 when they host Dan Lambert and the Spokane Chiefs at at Prospera Place.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Final four set for junior boys championships

Just Posted

Friends, family mourn Kelowna fitness instructor

Kelowna man died in tragic accident travelling to his hometown in Ontario

UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

Indigenous films to screen at Kelowna festival

Kelowna film fest beginning Thursday has a wide variety of films

Time to dust snow off your yard waste bin

This week marks the beginning of yard waste collection in Kelowna and the Central Okanagan

Kelowna casino re-brands; chooses grand opening charity

Grand Opening celebrations to benefit the social transformation of women and children

Your Feb. 26 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Letter: Kelowna mayor, councillors not listening

Letter-writer questions the recent moves by Kelowna city council

SUV collides with commercial trailer in serious accident on Hwy. 1

The collision occured near Revelstoke Sunday evening and the driver suffered non life-threatening injuries

Rockets incredible playoff streak alive and well

Kelowna will be back in familiar territory soon in the WHL Playoffs

Start-ups to bring innovation to slow-moving mining sector

The mining industry is known for being slow to change but a new wave of start-ups is helping push it into the digital age.

Police investigate triple murder-suicide north of Toronto

Ontario police are investigating a triple murder-suicide about 300 kilometres north of Toronto, in Ryerson Township, Ont.

Atwal says he bowed out of event to save Trudeau embarrassment

A man with an attempted murder conviction says he had a friendly relationship with the prime minister

Final four set for junior boys championships

Lord Tweedsuir, Belmont in one semifinal, while Vancouver College and St. George’s clash in the other at Langley Events Centre

Most Read