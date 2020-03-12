Rockets issue statement supporting CHL’s call to suspend season due to COVID-19

The Kelowna Rockets have released an official statement in response to the Canadian Hockey League’s decision to suspend the remaining games of the WHL season.

On Thursday, the CHL joined various other sports leagues in pausing league games until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our organization will have more information for season ticket holders and ticket buyers in the near future,” reads the statement. “We appreciate your understanding during these unprecedented events.

Kelowna Rockets statement on the pause of the 2019-20 season: pic.twitter.com/IS6nSRrCMa — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) March 12, 2020

On March 11, the NBA suspended play for the rest of the season. Following throughout Thursday, the NHL and other various sports leagues (KIJHL, MLB, PGA), followed suit and paused play for the remainder of the season while the COVID-19 pandemic is assessed.

The Canadian Hockey League announced that the balance of the 2019-20 season will be paused until further notice.

The 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna, starting in just over 70 days, has not yet been assessed by the CHL.

