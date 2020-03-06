Rockets itching to secure playoff spot with weekend double-header

The Kelowna Rockets are just a win away from booking a ticket to the WHL playoffs.

With just eight games remaining in the season, the Rockets can secure a post-season spot with a win over the Seattle Thunderbirds who visit the Rockets Friday night.

In the first of two games this weekend, Kelowna will look to finish the season strong before the playoffs start near the end of the month. With 60 points, the Rockets currently hold a wildcard playoff spot, but are only nine points back of the Victoria Royals for 3rd in the B.C. division standings.

Rockets’ head coach Kris Mallette had the “interim” status removed earlier this week. The Kelowna bench boss has gone 3-1-2 since taking over on Feb. 19.

Kris Mallette's journey to becoming head coach of the @Kelowna_Rockets shows hard work pays off. DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/QsFLi4bKZ0 pic.twitter.com/XmkjYyUvSM — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 5, 2020

The Rockets will finish the double-header weekend Saturday night when they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes for the first and only time this season.

Kelowna will be without captain Nolan Foote, Liam Kindree, Michael Farren and Sean Comrie due to injuries.

In three games so far this season against the T-Birds, Kelowna has gone undefeated.

