Jonas Peterek was acquired by the Kelowna Rockets from the Calgary Hitmen on Jan. 10.

Rockets kick-off trade deadline with deal for Czech forward

Kelowna acquired Jonas Peterek from the Calgary Hitmen Friday morning, more moves expected

The Western Hockey League trade deadline comes at 2 p.m. Friday and the Kelowna Rockets have made their first move.

Kelowna has acquired Czech forward Jonas Peterek from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a fifth-round pick at the 2021 WHL draft. Peterek had 16 points in 32 games this season with the Hitmen and will fill Kelowna’s second import player spot.

It’s the first move of the day for general manager Bruce Hamilton as management will look to complete and fill out the Rockets roster as the team prepares for the playoffs and the Memorial Cup.

Earlier this week, Hamilton made two changes to the roster via trades by acquiring defenceman Tyson Feist and trading away 20-year-old Jadon Joseph.

READ MORE: Rockets make pair of trades ahead of Friday’s WHL trade deadline

New additions Peterek and Feist are expected to join the Rockets this weekend as Kelowna prepares for back-to-back games with the Kamloops Blazers.

Hamilton, who’s been busy with trades and acquisitions this year to prepare the team for the Memorial Cup in May, is expected to make a few more moves before the 2 p.m. deadline.

