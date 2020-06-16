Kaeden Korczak (Photo - Marissa Baecker)

Rockets’ Korczak Invited to Canada’s National Junior Development Camp

The camp is being held virtually from July 21 to 31

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak has been invited to attend Team Canada’s virtual National Junior Sportchek Summer Development Camp, Hockey Canada announced Tuesday.

The camp is set to take place online from July 27-31.

“We are excited to begin preparations for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship with this group of 41 players and our full staff at our online camp, as we believe we have a good mix of veteran leadership and young talent that are eager to represent Canada during the holiday season,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada in Hockey Canada’s release.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets’ Novak, Peterek invited to Czech Republic’s U-20 camp

The Vegas Golden Knights prospect is coming off of a career year and was named the Rockets Top Defenceman award for the second consecutive season while setting career highs with 11 goals and 38 assists. In addition, his 180 shots on goal ranked second among all Rockets players.

Five goaltenders, 10 defensemen and 26 forwards will attend the five-day virtual camp, participating in a variety of sessions with a focus on player development through online education. The roster includes seven players who helped Canada win gold at the 2020 World Juniors: Byfield, Byram, Cozens, Drysdale, Lafrenière, McMichael, Mercer). Of the 41 players, 16 were selected at the 2019 NHL Draft and 22 will hope to have their name called at the 2020 draft.

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons alumnus drafted by MLB’s Chicago White Sox

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Johnson says popular ‘Body Break’ series was created to battle racism

Just Posted

Naramata massage therapist accused of sexting on the job banned from treating women

Brent Rowland is also alleged to have sneaked peeks at patients’ naked bodies

Boil water notice reissued for Sunnyside/Pritchard system

City of West Kelowna staff said the rain from the weekend increased turbidity in the lake

Rockets’ Korczak Invited to Canada’s National Junior Development Camp

The camp is being held virtually from July 21 to 31

Two vehicle crash at Highway 97 and Banks Road

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

City of West Kelowna asking residents to participate in community visioning

The project, titled #OURWK, will help shape the city’s future

Parade puts North Okanagan grads on display

Community comes out to cheer on the class of 2020

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Revelstoke has third highest rate of overdose deaths in the province

Since 2018 there have been nine overdose deaths

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Death happened at a northern B.C. facility

Library friends finally able to resume North Okanagan book sale

Sale moves outdoors, with more than 800 boxes of books

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

Most Read