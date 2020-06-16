Rockets’ Korczak Invited to Canada’s National Junior Development Camp

The camp is being held virtually from July 21 to 31

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak has been invited to attend Team Canada’s virtual National Junior Sportchek Summer Development Camp, Hockey Canada announced Tuesday.

The camp is set to take place online from July 27-31.

“We are excited to begin preparations for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship with this group of 41 players and our full staff at our online camp, as we believe we have a good mix of veteran leadership and young talent that are eager to represent Canada during the holiday season,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada in Hockey Canada’s release.

The Vegas Golden Knights prospect is coming off of a career year and was named the Rockets Top Defenceman award for the second consecutive season while setting career highs with 11 goals and 38 assists. In addition, his 180 shots on goal ranked second among all Rockets players.

Five goaltenders, 10 defensemen and 26 forwards will attend the five-day virtual camp, participating in a variety of sessions with a focus on player development through online education. The roster includes seven players who helped Canada win gold at the 2020 World Juniors: Byfield, Byram, Cozens, Drysdale, Lafrenière, McMichael, Mercer). Of the 41 players, 16 were selected at the 2019 NHL Draft and 22 will hope to have their name called at the 2020 draft.

