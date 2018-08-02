Kaeden Korczak will play international hockey for Canada for the second time. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets’ Korczak named to Team Canada roster

Blueliner Kaedan Korczak one of 22 players who will wear Maple Leaf for Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

For the second time in his promising, young career, Kaedan Korczak will pull on his country’s jersey in international competition.

The Kelowna Rockets’ defenceman was one of 22 players named this week to Canada’s entry for the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Aug. 6 to 11, in Edmonton.

Hockey Canada released its final roster following a five-day selection camp Wat inSport’s Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary.

RELATED: Rockets D-man selected for U18 national camp

Korczak, 17, is coming off a solid rookie campaign with the Rockets. The club’s first pick—11th overall—in the 2016 bantam draft scored three goals and added 13 assists in 67 regular season games in 2017-18, before adding four points in four playoffs games.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Yorkton, SK native was named the Rockets’ rookie of the year at the club’s annual awards ceremony in March.

Korczak has suited up for Canada before, playing for Canada Black at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge last season.

For more information on Team Canada, to check out the full roster, or to view the schedule go to hockeycanada.ca

