Kaedan Korczak (middle) was a key member of Canada’s gold medal winning team in Edmonton. -Image: Hockey Canada

Rockets Korczak strikes gold with Team Canada

Kelowna Rockets’ defenceman helps Canadians to title at Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton

Like his Kelowna teammate Nolan Foote did one year ago, Kaedan Korczak is experiencing the thrill of helping his country to international hockey supremacy.

The Rockets’ defenceman played a key role in Canada’s gold medal performance Saturday at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (U18) in Edmonton.

In the championship game at Rogers Place, Korczak and Team Canada defeated Sweden 6-2.

“It’s amazing. It’s truly an honour to win gold with these guys. We’ve worked so hard for a couple weeks to get to this point,” said Korczak, 17. “Words can’t describe how I feel right now.”

Through the first five games of tournament, Canada posted a perfect 5-0 record.

Canada faced the United States in Friday’s semifinal, winning 6-5 in overtime to advance to the gold medal final for a rematch with Sweden.

After falling behind 2-0 early in Saturday’s final, Canada evened the score before the opening frame came to a close. The Canadians then gained a 4-2 lead in the second period before securing the victory with two third period goals for a 6-2 win.

Korczak, the 2017-2018 Rockets Rookie of the Year, finished the summer tournament with three assists in five games as well as eight penalty minutes en route to the gold medal. Not only did Korczak help offensively but playing on the top pair, the skilled defenceman was also relied upon defensively and was solid in late-game situations.

The product of Yorkton, SK will be back in a Rockets’ uniform to enter his second WHL season on Friday, Aug. 31 when Kelowna hosts the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place, the Rockets first game of the 2018-2019 preseason.

