Rockets’ Lassi Thomson released from Team Finland

Team Finland will be without Rockets defenceman Lassi Thomson when the IIHF World Junior championships kick off on Dec. 26. With the tournament coming quick, each national team will make their finals cuts to their rosters. Thomson, one of the youngest on the squad, was released along with three other players.

In Finland’s first pre-tournament game on Wednesday in Langley, B.C., the Fins beat Denmark 7-0 with Thomson being held pointless as the team’s seventh defenceman – a defensive core that has been notably strong for Team Finland in past years. Thomson was one of only two Rockets invited to World Juniors camps with Libor Zábranský being invited to the Czech Republic camp.

Zábranský and Team Czech Republic finish their pre-tournament schedule against Team U.S.A on Saturday night. The Rockets are currently on holiday break but Thomson will suit up the rest of the team and return to Prospera Place against the Kamloops Blazers on Dec. 29.

