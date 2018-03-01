Rockets’ Lind signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets veteran Kole Lind has signed his first NHL contract.
The Vancouver Canucks announced today that they have signed Lind to a three-year entry level contract.
Lind, 19, was drafted by the Canucks in the second round, 33rd overall, in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
The Shaunavon, Saskatchewan native is in his third full season with the Rockets. Lind has appeared in 197 games where he has racked up 79 goals and 135 assists for 214 points.
Lind and the Rockets are back in action Friday night when they take on the Silvertips in Everett. Puck drop is at 7:35pm.
The team returns home to Kelowna on Saturday when they host Dan Lambert and the Spokane Chiefs. Puck drop for that one is at 7:05 p.m.
