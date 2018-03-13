Kyle Topping and the Kelowna Rockets will battle Austin Crossley, Taylor Gauthier and the Prince George Cougars Wednesday in WHL action at Prospera Place. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets look to clinch division title

Kelowna is a win away from B.C. banner as they host Prince George Wednesday in WHL action

A third straight win, but more importantly a B.C. Division title.

The Kelowna Rockets will be looking to secure both on Wednesday night when they host the Prince George Cougars in WHL action. Face off at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

The Rockets (40-22-5-2) lead the division by three points and need just one victory in their last three games to clinch the club’s first banner since the 2014-15 season.

Kelowna is coming off a pair of wins over Kamloops on the weekend, ending a five-game losing streak—equalling the team’s longest slump of the season.

With the playoffs just around corner, assistant coach Kris Mallette said there’s no better time than the present for the Rockets to get their game back in gear.

“The guys were happy to end it,” Mallette said of the recent skid. “In the first game in Kamloops, the guys played a more complete game and they were good again on Saturday. Through that (losing) stretch, there was some individualistic play, we weren’t playing as a team and that led to our struggles.

“Two wins is a step in the right direction.”

Two weeks ago, the Rockets were humbled in Prince George, losing back-to-back games to the Cougars 4-1 and 7-6.

“They kind of embarrassed us in their building,” Mallette said of the previous two meetings with P.G. “We’re hoping our players remember those two games,” added Mallette, “and make sure their level of compete is there, well above what it was in P.G.”

The Rockets will close out the regular season this weekend with a home-and-home set against the Vancouver Giants. The teams will face off Friday in Langley, then again Saturday at Prospera Place. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

