Rockets looking to complete road trip with another win

Kelowna beat Seattle 4-3 on Sunday night and are 2-1 on the roadtrip

Kelowna takes on Seattle for the second straight time on Tuesday night (Photo - Steve Dunsmoor)

The Kelowna Rockets are back in action tonight (March 1) after going 2-1 over the weekend.

Tonight they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington.

The Rockets got two goals from Andrew Cristall in a big 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Thunderbirds two days ago. Rilen Kovacevic scored the game-winning goal.

Jari Kykkanen was excellent for the Rockets in that game, making 37 saves to earn his fifth win of the season.

Going into tonight, the Rockets are one point ahead of Seattle in the WHL’s Western Conference standings as they sit fourth and fifth respectively.

Rockets: 31-13-1-3, 66 points; Thunderbirds: 30-14-4-1, 65 points.

Since the new year began, the Rockets have been one of the best teams in the league with a record of 16-4-1-0.

Puck drop for tonight’s contest is at 7:05 p.m.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live and CHL TV at watch.CHL.ca. To listen, go to 1550 on the AM dial.

hockeyKelowna RocketsWHL