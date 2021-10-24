Rockets lose 2-0 to Vancouver Giants after being off the ice for a week

The Rockets lost 2-0 to the Vancouver Giants in a game at the Langly Events Centre on Saturday, Oct. 23. (Contributed)

The Rockets saw their record fall to 2-2-0-0

The Kelowna Rockets suffered a loss after being off the ice since Oct. 15.

The Rockets lost 2-0 to the Vancouver Giants in a game at the Langly Events Centre on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Giants player Justin Lies gathered a loose puck and skated into the slot and scored, beating the Rockets’ goaltender Colby Knight and taking the advantage for his team. The Giants held firm as the Rockets pushed for an equalizer, with player Ty Thorpe doubling the lead with less than 10 minutes to go in the game.

The Giants saw their record improve to 3-2-0-0 after Saturday’s game, while the Rockets saw their record fall to 2-2-0-0.

