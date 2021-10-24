Rockets lose 2-0 to Vancouver Giants after being off the ice for a week

The Rockets saw their record fall to 2-2-0-0

The Rockets lost 2-0 to the Vancouver Giants in a game at the Langly Events Centre on Saturday, Oct. 23. (Contributed)

The Rockets lost 2-0 to the Vancouver Giants in a game at the Langly Events Centre on Saturday, Oct. 23. (Contributed)

The Kelowna Rockets suffered a loss after being off the ice since Oct. 15.

The Rockets lost 2-0 to the Vancouver Giants in a game at the Langly Events Centre on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Giants player Justin Lies gathered a loose puck and skated into the slot and scored, beating the Rockets’ goaltender Colby Knight and taking the advantage for his team. The Giants held firm as the Rockets pushed for an equalizer, with player Ty Thorpe doubling the lead with less than 10 minutes to go in the game.

The Giants saw their record improve to 3-2-0-0 after Saturday’s game, while the Rockets saw their record fall to 2-2-0-0.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets head to Victoria to take on the Royals after break

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC Minor HockeyhockeyKelowna RocketsLocal Sports

Previous story
Horvat nets 2 as Vancouver Canucks spoil Kraken’s home opener with 4-2 win in Seattle
Next story
Canada beats U.S. 3-1 in pre-Olympic women’s hockey game

Just Posted

The Rockets lost 2-0 to the Vancouver Giants in a game at the Langly Events Centre on Saturday, Oct. 23. (Contributed)
Rockets lose 2-0 to Vancouver Giants after being off the ice for a week

Kelowna remains the magnet for real estate buyers looking for that increasingly cherished commodity of the Okanagan lifestyle. (File photo)
Kelowna remains iconic real estate hotspot

Administration headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools located in Kelowna. (File photo)
10 Central Okanagan schools potentially exposed to COVID-19

(Black Press Media file photo)
Westbank First Nation wins excellence in community forestry award