Rockets lose defenceman for season after shoulder surgury

The Kelowna Rockets’ blueline has taken another hit due to injury.

Defenceman Sean Comrie will miss the rest of the season after a successful shoulder surgery that has held the blueliner out for the last 12 games. The 19-year-old had 17 points for the Rockets in 35 games this season and has been one of the many Kelowna players to miss multiple games this year.

Ahead of the game against the Seattle Thunderbirds on March 6, the Rockets have lost 156 man-games to injury this year.

Also on the Rockets injury list is Nolan Foote who remains with new-NHL team New Jersey Devils for medical assessment for a lower-body injury that has the Kelowna captain listed week-to-week.

Michael Farren remains out week-to-week while Dillon Hamaliuk is dealing with a lower-body injury and is listed day-to-day.

The Rockets are only a few points away from clinching a spot in this year’s WHL playoffs and start the final stretch of the season on Friday with only eight games remaining.

