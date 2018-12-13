Rockets lose in Lethbridge

In the second game of the road trip the Rockets lost 5-1 to the Hurricanes

Be it fatigue or the anxious await of a needed break, the Kelowna Rockets were unable to keep up with the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday night. In a 5-1 loss, the Hurricanes came out guns ablaze and the Rockets just were not able to respond.

The Rockets were out shot 37-27 in the loss while the Hurricanes’ scorers got off to a hot start scoring early in the first period and keeping the pressure on the Rockets’ all game.

A three game sin streak was snapped Wednesday night, Rookie Rockets defenseman, Cayde Augustine says the team will need to bounce back.

“(It) was a tough game,” said Augustine “We were battling back to backs plus bus travel which is always hard, but we need to put that game behind us and move on. We have two big games here in Calgary and Medicine Hat that are important for us to win, we need to refocus on the task at hand and be ready to go.”

Augustine, an Alberta native, has some additional excitement from playing in his home province.

“My family has been at all of the games so far on this road trip. I have a lot of family and friends coming to watch me play in my hometown (Friday). My family doesn’t get the chance to come to very many games in Kelowna, so when they get the chance to see me play it’s really special for me and them; they are my biggest supporters and get me through a lot. The game tomorrow is going to be one of the most special ones of my career, not only because I grew up watching hockey at the Saddledome, but also because all of my friends and family will get to watch. I’m very excited,” said Augustine.

The Rockets defense and goalie Roman Basran didn’t have much luck go their way in Wednesday’s game, and Basran was pulled in the third period. Liam Kindree would score the lone goal for the Rockets to spoil the Hurricanes’ shut out.

With Thursday night off, the Rockets will roll into the last two games of their four game road trip looking for points. Now with a record of 15-16-2, the points available in the next two games could be critical for the Rockets if they wish to remain in 2nd place in the B.C. division. The Rockets will play next on Friday night in a match-up against the Calgary Hitmen and Saturday night against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Rockets return home on Dec. 29 against the Kamloops Blazers.

