Rockets lose second game in three game series to Cougars

The Kelowna Rockets faced off again on Saturday night

Defenseman Kaedan Korczak #6 of the Kelowna Rockets skates with the puck against the Victoria Royals on Sept. 2, 2017 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

The Kelowna Rockets fell 3-2 to the Prince George Cougars on Friday night in Prince George.

The Cougars jumped out to an early 2-0 lead collecting goals from Ilijah Colina and Ethan Browne before the 3:00 mark of the opening frame. The Rockets calmed things down and the score remained 2-0 Prince George after 20 minutes of play.

The score remained 2-0 Cougars throughout the second period and into the final frame.

Part-way through the third Conner Bruggen-Cate got the Rockets on the board cutting the Cougars lead in half. Under a minute later Nolan Foote deflected a shot past Cougars netminder Taylor Gauthier to even things at 2-2. Matej Toman regained the Cougars lead midway through the stanza and PG held on for the 3-2 final.

Roman Basran made the start for Kelowna stopping 26 of 29 shots he faced as the Cougars outshot the Rockets 29-21.

Kaedan Korczak recorded two assists tonight for the Rockets giving him three points in four games so far.

Following Friday night, Kelowna’s record falls to 0-4-0-0.

The Rockets are back at home again on Wednesday, Oct. 3 for a matchup with the Vancouver Giants. It’s Hat-Trick Wednesday.

Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com.

