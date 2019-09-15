(From left) Kyle Topping, Kaedan Korczak, and Nolan Foote display the Kelowna Rockets new jerseys ahead of the 2019-20 season. (Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets make cuts to Memorial Cup roster

The Kelowna Rockets have reduced their roster with the re-assignment of three players on Sunday.

Forward Steel Quiring and defenceman Jackson DeSouza, both born in 2003, will join the Okanagan Rockets of the BC Major Midget League. Seventeen-year-old Cole Carrier has been re-assigned to the Whitecourt Wolverines of the AJHL. All three played in Saturday’s exhibition game against the Kamloops Blazers.

The Rockets drafted Quiring in the fifth round of the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft. He appeared in all six preseason games with the Rockets, collecting one assist and nine penalty minutes.

DeSouza was selected during the fourth round at the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft. In six preseason games with the Rockets, he had one assist and four penalty minutes.

Kelowna selected Carrier during the fourth round of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. He also suited up for all six preseason contests, notching an assist and four penalty minutes.

With the move, the Rockets roster sits at 26 players, 15 forwards, eight defencemen and three goalies.

ALSO READ: Rockets lose to Blazers in nail-biting shootout

Nolan Foote (Tampa Bay), Kaedan Korczak (Vegas), Dillon Hamaliuk (San Jose) and Sean Comrie (Philadelphia) are still away from the team at NHL training camps. Many expect the players mentioned to be re-assigned to the Rockets for their quest to win the Memorial Cup.

The Rockets will open their season on Saturday, Sept. 21. at home against the Spokane Chiefs. The home opener will also be the Rockets tenth annual Canadian Cancer Society Pink in the Rink game.

The Rockets will wear pink jerseys that feature a special ten-year shoulder patch. The sweaters will be up for auction with the money raised going to the CIBC Run for the Cure. Pink glow wristbands will be also be handed out to fans in attendance.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game in support of the cause as prizes will be up for grabs for the people wearing the colour.

Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050

