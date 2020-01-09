Rockets acquired Tyson Feist from the Regina Pats on Jan. 9 ahead of the WHL trade deadline. (Photo: Keith Hershmiller/Regina Pats)

Rockets make pair of trades ahead of Friday’s WHL trade deadline

Kelowna acquires defenceman Tyson Feist from Regina, trades away Jaedon Joseph

The Kelowna Rockets have made some earlier moves ahead of the WHL’s trade deadline on Friday.

On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the Kelowna management team made a pair of moves to free up space and strengthen the defence after the Rockets’ 1-0 loss to the Victoria Royals Wednesday.

General manager Bruce Hamilton’s first move was adding Regina Pats defenceman Tyson Feist, a move that will make an immediate impact with supporting injuries and the younger players.

“We’re just following up to what we’ve been saying all along, we need to acquire another defenceman,” said Hamilton.

“I think that the acquisition of Tyson will help us, he plays with a bite and brings a physical presence.”

READ MORE: Rockets win streak snapped with shut-out loss to Royals

READ MORE: Canadian Blood Services get support from Rockets, Canada Life

Hamilton then dealt recently-acquired forward Jadon Joseph for a future pick to the Tri-City Americans, a move that frees up a spot ahead of the WHL trade deadline and allows the Rockets to avoid surpassing the allowed amount of 20-year-old players.

“Just because of our situation with the overagers, having the four of them, and of course hitting the trade deadline tomorrow we had to get down to three,” said Hamilton.

“Jadon has been everything we were told he was going to be when we brought him in, it’s just unfortunate that we can’t have four 20-year-olds. We wish him the best moving forward.”

Joseph played in 16 games for the Rockets after being acquired from the Moose Jaw Warriors in November. He had one goal, five assists and six penalty minutes with Kelowna.

Meanwhile, Feist is expected to join the Rockets ahead of their Friday night game against the Kamloops Blazers.

The 18-year-old defenceman has played in 32 games with the Pats this season.

With the pending WHL deadline, Hamilton and the Rockets are expected to make more moves and trades as the final spots for the roster are filled for the upcoming playoff run and the Memorial Cup.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian Blood Services get support from Rockets, Canada Life

Just Posted

Who’s best to bring along in a zombie apocalypse? UBC Okanagan professors argue

The Life Raft Debate returns as experts defend their expertise come a zombie attack

Rockets make pair of trades ahead of Friday’s WHL trade deadline

Kelowna acquires defenceman Tyson Feist from Regina, trades away Jaedon Joseph

Rutland house fire leaves building severally damaged

The fire happened at 683 Dease Road around 3:30 a.m.

Free healthy living program for families launching in Okanagan

Generation Health helps families create balanced lifestyles

Kelowna warn about rise of counterfeit currency being used in Central Okanagan

Since Dec. 1, RCMP said there have been 44 documented incidents in region

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

A needle and chopstick: New tattoo shop opens in Revelstoke

It’s the second business in the city to offer tattoos

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

GALLERY: Otters play in Enderby

Five otters spotted having a time around the Shuswap River

Man faces 10 charges in relation to armed robbery in Salmon Arm

Alleged offences on New Year’s Day involved possession of .22-calibre rifle and handgun

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

EDITORIAL: Bearing the tax burden

Budgets are determined by considering the amount of money a municipal government will need

Most Read