Kelowna Rockets’ defenceman Cal Foote scored a goal on his first shot in his first pro game. -Image: Syracuse.com

Rockets making early impact in AHL

Cal Foote, Dillon Dube, Carsen Twarynski and Kole Lind are in the playoffs with their pro teams

It was a solid opening weekend for the four Kelowna Rockets who were promoted to the professional ranks last week.

Captain Cal Foote, assistant captain Dillon Dube, leading goal scorer Carsen Twarynski and leading point getter Kole Lind all headed to the American Hockey League to compete in the playoffs with their respective NHL affiliate teams.

Foote launched his career with a bang, scoring a goal for the Syracuse Crunch on his very first shot in his first ever game.

The 19-year-old defenceman and first round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning was named the game’s second star in a Crunch’s 4-3 shootout loss to Binghamton. In his first three AHL games, Foote has a goal and a +1 rating.

Dube, a draft pick of the Calgary Flames, didn’t register point in his first two games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat, but notched a pair of assists Saturday in a loss to the San Jose Barracuda. Ex-Rockets teammate Rourke Chartier is a member of the San Jose team.

Carsen Twarynski made his presence felt in his first three games, scoring his first pro goal on Sunday in a 6-3 Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers) victory over the Providence Bruins. In three games so far, Twarynski has one goal.

Kole Lind has yet to register a point in his first three games with the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks) but is finding his stride at the pro level.

The Comets liked Lind’s game enough to name him as a starter on Saturday night as he faced Cal Foote and the Syracuse Crunch. Foote and the Crunch prevailed 1-0 that evening.

