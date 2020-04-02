Michael Farren is 19-years-old. He registered six goals and 14 assists in 41 games with the Kelowna Rockets this season. (Contributed)

Rockets’ Michael Farren wishes young fan a happy birthday

The young Rockets fan had her birthday party plans due to COVID-19

Kelowna Rockets forward Michael Farren wished a fan a special happy birthday.

With social distancing measures still strongly in place, a young Rockets fan by the name of Olivia had her party plans spoiled by the coronavirus.

In a kind gesture, Farren took to Instagram to publicly wish Olivia a happy birthday.

”I know everyone’s going through some tough times right now not being able to leave the house and going to see your friends, but just remember everyone surrounding you right now is all loved one,” said Farren.

Michael Farren is 19-years-old. He registered six goals and 14 assists in 41 games with the Rockets this season.

READ MORE: BCHL hockey playoffs continue – in video game action involving players

READ MORE: Warriors’ captain commits to University of Nebraska Omaha

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
55+ BC Games cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

Just Posted

Rockets’ Michael Farren wishes young fan a happy birthday

The young Rockets fan had her birthday party plans due to COVID-19

40 Under 40: Manik Dhir

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

40 Under 40: Sarah Howe

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

ZipZone Peachland still opening to spread positivity

The park’s president says they want to help people keep active, healthy

Vandalism hits downtown Peachland mural

Reports state this is the third incident in five months

B.C. couple celebrates 61st anniversary through seniors’ home window

Frank and Rena Phillips marked occasion at Nanaimo Seniors Village this week while social distancing

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Doctors trained abroad want to join front lines of COVID-19 fight in Canada

B.C. is looking to allow internationally trained doctors to work under the supervision of attending physicians

Fake test kits and other COVID online scams play on public anxiety: fraud centre

Vancouver has seen a spike in commercial property crimes, with offices and stores empty because of COVID-19

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Feds amplify stay-home message as cost of financial aid to Canadians mounts

Liberals have unveiled around $200B in direct financial aid and tax deferrals

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

World COVID-19 update: Six million U.S. jobless claims; Russia sends medical aid to U.S.

Comprehensive update with COVID-19 news from around the world

COVID-19: South Okanagan community salutes frontline medical staff

“Honk for the unsung heros. Thanks to each and every one of you”

Most Read