Rockets’ Michael Farren wishes young fan a happy birthday

The young Rockets fan had her birthday party plans cancelled due to COVID-19

Michael Farren is 19-years-old. He registered six goals and 14 assists in 41 games with the Kelowna Rockets this season. (Contributed)

Kelowna Rockets forward Michael Farren wished a fan a special happy birthday.

With social distancing measures still strongly in place, a young Rockets fan by the name of Olivia had her party plans spoiled by the coronavirus.

In a kind gesture, Farren took to Instagram to publicly wish Olivia a happy birthday.

”I know everyone’s going through some tough times right now not being able to leave the house and going to see your friends, but just remember everyone surrounding you right now is all loved one,” said Farren.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

