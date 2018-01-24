Rockets midget girls win Abbotsford tourney

Kelowna defeats Surrey in shootout in the final

The Rockets recreational midget team 1 celebrates the gold medal last weekend in Abby.

The Kelowna midget Rockets Team 1 captured the gold medal at the Abbotsford recreational hockey tournament last weekend.

The Rockets defeated Meadow Ridge in a shootout in the semifinal, then needed another shutout to defeat Surrey in the championship game.

Taylor Hughes, Jade Lind and Carmen Desautels scored the shootout goals in the final, while Kristi Vassberg stoppped 30 shots in the Kelowna net for the win.

The Rockets, who are 8-0 in league play this season, also won a silver medal at the Kamloops tourney this season.

The Kelowna midget team 1: Carmen Desautels, Dakota Roy, Jade Lind, Jaymie Dobranski, Kaylee Charland, Kristi Vassberg, Lonica McKinney, Moira Roadhouse, Myah Wade, Sarah Bigham, Shaylin Kosmerly, Tatum Wade (AP), Averie Blais (AP), Taylor Hughes, Taylor MacGregor, Teagan Milligan, the coaches are Gary Wade and Ray Roy, and the managers are Patrick Bigham and Julie Bigham.