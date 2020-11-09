Rockets’ netminder Schwebius loaned to Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Schwebius appeared in 21 games for the Rockets during the 2019-20 season

KELOWNA, BC - NOVEMBER 26: Cole Schwebius #31 of the Kelowna Rockets stretches on the ice during warm up against the Edmonton Oil Kings at Prospera Place on November 26, 2019 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

The Kelowna Rockets continue the trend of loaning players to Junior A while the 2020-21 WHL season awaits.

On Monday (Nov. 9), the Rockets loaned goaltender Cole Shwebius to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) through Dec. 20, 2020.

Schwebius appeared in 21 games for the Rockets during the 2019-20 season, posting a 7-11-0 record with a 3.75 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

The 6-foot-tall, 181-pound netminder was drafted by the Seattle Thunderbirds during the tenth round (No. 216) at the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. The Rockets acquired Schwebius from the Thunderbirds at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

WHL roster players who have been granted temporary transfers will be permitted to play at the Junior A, Junior B, or Under-18 level through mid-December with WHL Training Camps beginning following the Christmas break.

The 2020-21 WHL Regular Season is scheduled to start Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. The WHL continues to work with each of the governments and health authorities in the provinces and states in Western Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest, respectively, on obtaining the necessary approvals to commence play.

