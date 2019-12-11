The Rockets’ Roman Basran shuts the door during a shoot-out win over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Tuesday. (Photo: Kelly McGuinness/ Brandon Wheat Kings)

Rockets new addition adds shootout winner as road trip continues

Matthew Wedman led Kelowna to a 2-1 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings Tuesday

The Rockets recent trade for Matthew Wedman is paying its dividends.

Not only did the former Seattle T-Birds captain score the lone goal for the Rockets Tuesday night against the Brandon Wheat Kings, Wedman also netted the only goal in the shoot-out as Kelowna picked up a 2-1 victory and their fourth straight win.

In the Rockets third game of their six-game prairie road trip, the Rockets once again needed a shoot-out to secure the two points.

Wedman notched his first goal for the Rockets in the first period on the power-play on a tip shot from Pavel Novak, who made his return from an eight-game suspension.

Kelowna’s goalie Roman Basran made 33 saves as the Rockets pick up points in their ninth straight game to improve to 17-8-1-2 and sit only two points back of the Kamloops Blazers for first in the B.C. division.

READ MORE: Rockets’ Foote joins Canada’s best at World Junior selection camp

Wedman, Basran and the Rockets return for game four of the road trip Wednesday night in Winnipeg against the Ice.

Kelowna returns to home ice Dec. 18.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in Junior B hockey action

Just Posted

Missing Kelowna man has been located

Police are confirming William Bryon Williams is no longer missing

Rockets new addition adds shootout winner as road trip continues

Matthew Wedman led Kelowna to a 2-1 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings Tuesday

Kelowna third most generous city in Canada on GoFundMe

Kelowna took the number-three spot while Kamloops was at the top of the list

Two in custody after allegedly assaulting a group of nine youths

The suspects were apprehended by police near Highway 33 and McCulloch Road

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Community Foundation provides funding to Summerland organizations

More than $18,000 in grant funding given to Recope, the arts council and the food bank

Osoyoos RCMP officer allegedly under investigation for indecent act

The officer is currently suspended with pay

South Okanagan Cycling Without Age chapter tops in North America

The Penticton chapter of Cycling with Age provides more rides than others in North America.

Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in Junior B hockey action

Team is now in third place in its division

Straight from DeHart

Shoe repair shop finds unique way to expand services

Summerland utility rates to increase

Water rates to rise by five per cent, sewer by 3.5 per cent and electrical by 4.4 per cent

Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Two-factor verification has been the go-to way to keep online accounts secure

Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview

Most Read