Rockets part ways with assistant coach

Kelowna Rockets President and General Manager, Bruce Hamilton announced Saturday that the Rockets and assistant coach, Travis Crickard have mutually parted ways.

“We’d like to thank Travis for his years of service,” said Hamilton. “He is a great person, we wish him all the best in the future.”

Crickard was hired by the Rockets during the summer of 2014 as an assistant and goalie coach. He helped Kelowna capture the 2015 WHL championship.

