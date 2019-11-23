The Kelowna Rockets celebrate a goal in Friday night’s win over Seattle. (From left) Sean Comrie, Dillon Hamaliuk, Nolan Foote and Leif Mattson. (Photo: Brain Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

Rockets pick up 3rd win in a row with victory over T-Birds

Kelowna continues a two-game road trip Saturday against the Tri-City Americans

The Kelowna Rockets picked up their third win in a row Friday night with a 3-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

It was the second matchup of the season against the T-Birds and the Rockets used a strong start to the first period to improve their record to 12-8-1-1 and hold onto the second spot in the B.C. division.

It was former T-Bird Dillon Hamaliuk who was the hero for the Rockets Friday night, notching two goals including the game-winner in the third period.

Kelowna’s Dallon Wilton got the scoring started in the first period picking up his first goal of the season after a solid forecheck along side line-mate Ethan Ernst.

Hamaliuk added his first of the night shortly after to give the Rockets a 2-0 lead, but the lead would be short-lived.

Seattle, who sits last in the U.S. division, came storming back in the second period to tie the game with back-to-back goals only 72 seconds apart.

Hamaliuk netted the game winner 10 minutes into the third period after some impressive passing from Nolan Foote and Liam Kindree.

READ MORE: West Kelowna’s losing streak extends to 10 as Warriors fall short in homecoming

With the T-Birds only down a goal, it was Kelowna goalie Cole Schwebius who held strong for the Rockets, turning away all 14 shots in the third period and making 38 total saves for his third win on the year.

Kelowna now sits only four points back of the division-leading Kamloop Blazers, who the Rockets won’t play again until Dec. 27.

The Rockets conclude their two-game road trip Saturday night against the Tri-City Americans.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada defeats Russia in thriller to advance to first Davis Cup final

Just Posted

Protestors swarm Kelowna RCMP detachment after ‘unfounded’ sexual assault report

The high number of assualts were deemed unfounded by investigators earlier this month

Rockets pick up 3rd win in a row with victory over T-Birds

Kelowna continues a two-game road trip Saturday against the Tri-City Americans

Special weather statement continues for Okanagan highways

Environment Canada warns of freezing rain and flurries over the weekend

West Kelowna’s losing streak extends to 10 as Warriors fall short in homecoming

The Warriors played their first home game since Oct. 25 Friday night

Home fire displaces Okanagan tenants for “at least one night”

Firefighters able to contain fire to a single room

Infants more vulnerable to measles than previously thought: Canadian study

Babies typically don’t receive the measles vaccine until they are 12 months old

Northern B.C. man awaiting sentence for attempted murder dies after being struck by vehicle

Ron Fowler is still scheduled for sentencing Nov. 29 according to B.C. prosecution service

John Horgan touts accomplishments at B.C. NDP convention

Minimum wage will keep rising past $15 an hour, premier vows

Young Abbotsford cancer survivor wins provincial award for fundraising

Air Canada Fan Flight recognizes courageous kids, brings them to meet local NHL teams

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Saving trees: Lodge near Glacier National Park honoured for its efforts

Sorcerer Lodge is the first whitebark pine friendly ski area in Canada

B.C. mom urges parents to ‘trust instincts’ after 5-month-old hospitalized for meningitis

5-month-old Nova Dougan could have severe brain damage

Province argues in B.C. Supreme Court for smudging in schools, says it relates to curriculum

Hearing concludes in case regarding indigenous cultural practice in Vancouver Island classroom

Two-vehicle crash at North Okanagan intersection

Truck and SUV involved at Alexis Park Drive and 43rd Avenue

Most Read