Rockets players among 48 WHL “Players to Watch”

The Kelowna Rockets’ forward Nolan Foote leads the four other Rockets players who were named to the NHL Central Scouting’s “Players to Watch” list.

It is a 48 player list for players who are projected to be drafted in the upcoming 2019 NHL draft.

The scouting’s grading system has four categories. An ‘A’ rating indicates a first round candidate, a ‘B’ rating indicates a second or third round candidate, and a ‘C’ rating indicates a fourth, fifth, or sixth round candidate, and an ‘LV’ rating indicates Limited Viewing of injured players who have not had sufficient viewings to be categorized.

RELATED: Kelowna Rockets lose in overtime to Prince George

Only six WHL players were given an ‘A’ rating, including the Rockets’ Nolan Foote, who has 11 goals and six assists thus far in the 2018-2019 WHL season.

Rockets’ defenceman Lassi Thomson, with seven goals and 9 assists was given a ‘B’ rating, as was forward Kaden Korszak with his two goals and 11 assists. Kelowna’s point-leader Kyle Topping, with nine goals and 18 assists was given a ‘C’ rating, and goalie Roman Basran was given a ‘C’ rating.

Related: Kelowna Skating Club skaters take home 10 medals and three provincial titles

In total, 20 of 22 WHL member Clubs are represented, led by the Edmonton Oil Kings, who have six players featured on the most recent list. The Kelowna Rockets are next with five while the Medicine Hat Tigers have four players represented. The Lethbridge Hurricanes, Red Deer Rebels, and Tri-City Americans each have three players on the list while 10 teams had a pair of players on the list. Four teams are represented by a single player. A complete list can be found here.

The Rockets are in the midst of a six game road trip that finishes off this weekend with games against Red Deer and Edmonton. They return home on Nov. 21.