Rockets’ captain Nolan Foote is eyeing a return for Saturday’s game against the Red Deer Rebels. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Rockets president Bruce Hamilton provides injury update

The Rockets have lost a total of 113 man-games due to injury this season

The Kelowna Rockets’ season has been spoiled with injuries this year, losing an astounding 113 man-games due to injury.

On Monday, Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton provided an update on the following injured players: Devin Steffler, Michael Farrren, Matthew Wedman, Nolan Foote, Liam Kindree and Sean Comrie.

“We hope this run of serious injuries is coming to an end,” said Hamilton.

“Our belief in our team is still very strong and we have not used the injuries as an excuse. We need to be better and I fully expect us to be better. I would like to express our gratitude to the Major Midget Okanagan Rockets for their tremendous support. We have used four of our affiliate players from their team many times since early December.”

Rockets captain Nolan Foote continues to be listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury he sustained on Jan. 10 against the Kamloops Blazers. The Lightning prospect visited with team medical staff in Tampa Bay where he was evaluated and cleared to return to action. Foote could return to the lineup as early as Saturday’s game against the Red Deer Rebels.

Rilen Kovacevic, Dylan Wightman, Jackson DeSouza and Steel Quiring have filled in nicely for the Rockets, appearing in 24 games collectively this season. DeSouza and Quiring were both on the prairie road trip with the Rockets before the holiday break.

READ MORE: Rockets lose to Winterhawks, drop to wild-card position

Defenceman Devin Steffler is listed as day-to-day and is expected to return to the Rockets’ lineup against the Tri-City Americans on Wednesday. Matthew Wedman could also make his return the same night after sustaining a lower-body injury on Jan. 31. against the Spokane Chiefs.

Forward Michael Farren has been recovering from an upper-body injury. His status has improved to day-to-day from week-to-week. He could potentially make his return on Saturday against the Red Deer Rebels.

Liam Kindree awaits shoulder surgery and Sean Comrie is scheduled to meet with an orthopedic surgeon next week ot go over options for his shoulder injury.

The Rockets will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday when they host the Tri-City Americans for Hat-Trick Wednesday ar Prospera Place.

READ MORE: Canadian women's basketball team punches its Olympic ticket with win over Sweden

