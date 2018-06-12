Rockets prospects named to national U-17 camp

Ethan Bowen and Ethan Ernst, and midget Rockets Ben King and Jack Finley earn spots in Calgary.

Ethan Bowen and Ethan Ernst will try for spots one of three teams for the World U-17 Hockey Challenge in 2018.

Two Kelowna Rockets prospects are among 111 players who have earned invitations to Canada’s national under-17 development camp.

Forwards Ethan Bowen and Ethan Ernst will be in Calgary July 21 to 27 as Hockey Canada begins to evaluate talent in advance of the 2018 World Under-17 Challenge.

Bowen was Rockets’ second choice in the third round of the 2017 WHL bantam draft.

A native of Chilliwack, Bowen, 16, played the 2017-2018 regular season with the BCMML’s Fraser Valley Thunderbirds. In 27 games, Bowen recorded nine goals and 34 points.

Ernst, 16, who was drafted 61st overall by the Rockets last spring, played midget AAA last season with the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox, Sask . In 52 games, Ernst notched 22 goals while adding 26 assists for 48 points. Ernst and his club advanced to the 2018 Telus Cup national midget championship where they won all seven games en route to capturing the gold medal.

Following the development camp, players will continue to be evaluated through the early season, before 66 are named to one of three national teams—Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White.

The 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge scheduled for Nov. 3 to 10 in Saint John and Quispamsis, NB.

Two members of the B.C. Major Midget League’s Okanagan Rockets have also been invited to the U17 national development camp.

Making the 111 player list are fowards Jack Finley and Ben King.

A native of Kelowna, Finley scored 11 goals and added 22 assists in 33 games with Okanagan last season.

King, a Vernon product, had 13 goals and 34 points in 31 games.

King, Finley and Kelowna Rockets’ prospect Ethan Bowen were all members of the gold medal-winning Team B.C. at last years WHL Cup in Calgary.

