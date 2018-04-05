Rockets’ quartet called for AHL duty

With their major junior careers now in the books, four members of the Kelowna Rockets have been summoned by their pro teams for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

Captain Cal Foote, Dillon Dube, Kole Lind and Carsen Twarynski have all reported to their American Hockey League affiliate teams for the start of the playoffs.

Foote: The Syracuse Crunch, the affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning, recalled Foote just days after the Rockets’ captain signed a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL club. After being drafted 14th overall in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by Tampa, Foote had an standout 2017-18 season with the Rockets, scoring 19 goals and adding 51 assists in 60 games. The Englewood, CO native was named both the Rockets MVP and top defenceman for 2017-18, then was nominated as the Western Conference nominee the WHL’s defenceman of the year. Foote also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo, and was part of Team WHL for the CIBC Canada Russia Series.

Dube: The Rockets assistant captain, Dube has joined the Stockton Heat, the AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames. The Heat are coached by former Rockets’ head man, Ryan Huska. Dube notched 38 goals and 84 points to finish second in Rockets scoring this season. Not only did the Cochrane, AB native set career highs in goals, assists and points, he also captained Team Canada to a World Junior Championship to a gold medal in January. He was the first Rockets player in franchise history to play in back-to-back world junior tournaments for Canada, and the first in franchise history to don the C. Dube was named the first ever recipient of the Rockets President’s Award to recognize outstanding and significant accomplishments. Last season, Dube signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Flames after being drafted in the second round, 56th overall.

Lind: The Utica Comets, the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks have recalled the 19-year-old Lind, signing him to an amateur tryout contract. After leading the Rockets in scoring for the second year in a row, Lind’s 39 goals and 95 points were good enough for 11th in WHL scoring. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Canucks on March 1. After being drafted in the second round, 33rd overall by the Canucks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft the Shaunavon, SK native was second in goal scoring for Kelowna, and his 33 power play points led the Rockets. Lind was a part of Team WHL at the CIBC Canada Russia Series and recorded three points in two games played.

Twarynski: The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Calgary native has been recalled and signed to an amateur tryout contract by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers. Following a season in which his numbers exploded offensively, Twarynski signed a three-year entry level contract with the Flyers. After being drafted in the third round, 82nd overall by the Flyers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, he was traded to Kelowna from the Calgary Hitmen midway through the 2016-2017 regular season. Serving as one of the three overage players on the Rockets roster, Twarynski found a new stride in his offensive game, erupting for a team high 45 goals along with 27 assists for 72 points. His team leading 18 power play goals were third best in the WHL this season.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.