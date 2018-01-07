Rookie Roman Basran stopped 21 shots in Kelowna’s 3-1 victory Sunday in Calgary. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets rebound with win over Calgary

Kelowna bounces back from home-ice loss Friday to down Hitmen Sunday in WHL action

The Kelowna Rockets rebounded from a home-ice loss Friday to Seattle with a 3-1 win over the hometown Calgary Hitmen

Marek Skvrne’s second goal of the season, on the power play, at 10:42 of the third period snapped a 1-1 tied and stood up as the game winner for Kelowna (25-13-2-1).

GAME SUMMARY

Connor Bruggen-Cate sealed the game with an empty net goal with just 15 seconds to play.

Rockets’ rookie Roman Basran stopped 21 shots for his sixth win of the season.

Calgary scored the lone goal of the opening period, before James Hilsendager, with his sixth of the season, evened the count with a power play goal at 16:32 of the second.

World junior gold medal winners Dillon Dube and Cal Foote will return to the lineup when the Rockets will host the Spokane Chiefs Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

The team will honour the two Team Canada members prior to Wednesday’s opening face off.

