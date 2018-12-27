Rockets return from break to face Kamloops

The Kelowna Rockets will return to action Friday on the road against their biggest rival, the Kamloops Blazers. They’ll face-off in Kamloops before returning to Kelowna on Saturday to wrap up the two game series.

Newly signed Rocket, Alex Swetlikoff, is expected to make his WHL debut Friday. Kelowna acquired Swetlikoff’s rights from the Lethbridge Hurricanes on December 6, and was signed on December 18. Swetlikoff has practised with the team the last couple days, and is excited to play in his first WHL game.

“I just need to keep it simple and stick to the game plan,” said Swetlikoff. “Obviously Kamloops is one of the biggest rivalries for the Rockets, so it’s going to be a hard battle out there. We just have to keep it simple and shoot pucks on net and get to them.”

Kelowna has only faced the Blazers twice so far this season, and Kamloops has taken both of the games, but the Rockets and Blazers will see each other another six times after Saturday’s game.

Kelowna will head into Friday nights matchup sitting in second place in the B.C. Division, they have a record of 16-17-2-0 and 34 points. With every point being crucial come down the line, the match-ups with divison rivals Blazers will be instrumental in the playoff race.

