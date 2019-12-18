Kelowna’s Mark Liwiski (#9) attacks the puck against the Vancouver Giants. (Contributed)

Rockets return home after 18 day break, host Giants

Kelowna wrapped a 6-game praire road-trip, picking up 4 wins

The Kelowna Rockets will make their long-anticpated return to Prospera Place Wednesday night.

After an 18-day break during a six-game prairie road-trip, the Rockets will once again skate on home ice when they host the Vancouver Giants — one of only three home games this month and the last game before the WHL’s holiday break.

Kelowna picked up eight points during their road-trip which took them through Manitoba and Saskatchewan where they notched wins against solid Central division teams like Prince Albert and Saskatoon.

The Rockets defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 in overtime on Dec. 14.

READ MORE: Homelessness and hockey come together in Kelowna film production

The Rockets will play the Vancover Giants for only the second time of the season Wednesday night. Kelowna fell 0-4 to the Giants on Sept. 29.

Since the loss, the Rockets have held onto second place in the B.C. division with 39 points, six points behind the first place Kamloops Blazers and nine points ahead of the Giants.

On Dec. 14, Kelowna made another roster addition, trading away picks for Oil Kings defenceman Connor McDonald and releasing Carson Sass.

Rockets’ general manager Bruce Hamilton said McDonald will fit in well to the roster.

“We’ve been looking for another defenceman that has power play experience. With the addition of Conner, we hope he can eat up some of the workload that the other defencemen are facing.”

Rockets’ captain Nolan Foote remains away from the team while competing for a spot for Team Canada’s World Junior’s roster. Meanwhile, new addition Matthew Wedman and defenceman Kaedan Korczak have added some points while the team’s leading scorer is away.

During the six-game road-trip, Wedman has five points and Korczak has eight points.

The WHL holiday break will end Dec. 27 when the Rockets host the Blazers.

