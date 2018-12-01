Rockets return home to face Saskatoon Blades

The Kelowna Rockets host the Saskatoon Blades Saturday night. The Rockets are coming off an overtime win over the Tri-City Americans on Friday night. In the 3-2 win, Nolan Foote notched one assist which gave him 12 total points in the month of November and it was his 100th WHL point. Foote also celebrated a birthday on the 29th — quite the week for the 18 year old.

Foote and the Rockets return home to face the Blades in their first and only match up this season; the Blades sit in third in the eastern conference with 35 points. The Rockets, with only 25 points, will use home ice advantage as the Rockets have won five of their last six home games.

The Rockets made a roster shake-up earlier this week when they traded forward Jack Cowell to the Kootenay Ice for a third round draft pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam draft.

“Our team is in a situation where we’re working toward the Memorial Cup, were aiming to acquire as many assets as possible,” said General Manager, Bruce Hamilton. “The Kelowna Rockets would like to thank Jack for his service, we wish him all the best in the future.”

In Cowell’s 26 games with the Rockets this season, the 6’2 and 189lb winger from Winnipeg has five points and 26 penalty minutes.

Action against the Blades starts Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. The Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market & Tree Lighting is also Saturday night, with the Water St. block between Queensway and Doyle being blocked off, but there are detours for fans heading down to the game.

