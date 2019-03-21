Rockets’ rookie grabs awards at season’s end

Defenceman Lassi Thomson won two awards at the end of the WHL regular season

A tiebreaker loss March 19 signified an end the the season for the Kelowna Rockets.

With the WHL regular season now all wrapped up and playoffs set to begin, the WHL has named the award-winning players of the season, and Kelowna’s Lassi Thomson was the only Rockets player included.

Thomson was named the 2019 Western Conference Rookie of the Year, and was named to the Western Conference’s Second Team All-Stars, placing him among the top four defenceman in the entire conference.

“Everything (Lassi) gets is well earned, and he deserves the accolades,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“To come over (from Finland) and do what he’s done is pretty special. He has a tremendous shot, and he’s a great skater, and him coming back next season is big hole filled for us,” said Hamilton.

Thomson also won Rockets Rookie of the Year earlier this month at the Rockets Award Ceremony.

Thomson suited up in 63 games with the Rockets this season, recording 41 point. He lead the Rockets’ defence core in scoring and was fifth in league rookie scoring among forwards and defenceman.

Hamilton said that the Rockets will look to made the best team possible during the off-season, which means building a competitive team for the Memorial Cup which will be hosted by Kelowna in 2020.

Thomson, along side Nolan Foote and Kaedan Korczak, are projected to be selected within the first two rounds at the upcoming 2019 NHL draft.

All three players are expected to return next season to lead the Rockets come the start of next season’s Memorial Cup run.

