-Image: Kelowna Rockets

Rockets rookies kick off 2018 training camp

Six teams and close to 100 players are on the ice this week at Prospera Place.

Every August, Lorne Frey and his scouting staff get a chance to see the fruits of their labours at the Kelowna Rockets’ rookie camp. At the same time, they’ll be taking a glimpse into the team’s future.

The Western Hockey League club kicked off the 2018 version of training camp this week, with close to 100 rookies taking to the ice at Prospera Place.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how all these players have progressed over the summer,” said Frey, the Rockets’ player personnel director and assistant GM.

Among the players drawing the most attention is the Rockets’ first-round pick, Trevor Wong. The 5-foot-8 forward, who was the Rockets’ first choice, 18th overall in the 2018 bantam draft, racked up 141 points in just 30 games last season for the St. George’s School Bantam Varsity squad.

“He’s a skilled and dynamic player,” said Frey. “He does everything at a high speed, and if he grows he will be lights out.”

RELATED: Speedy Vancouver forward Rockets’ top pick

The Rockets also have high hopes for their second-round choice, Elias Carmichael, a 6-foot-1 blueliner from Burnaby Winter Club.

Five of the club’s first seven picks were defensemen, helping the Rockets address their most pressing need.

“Some of our (2001 and 2002-born) defensemen are starting to show some promise, but we knew needed to shore up that area so we focused on getting some, big mobile defensemen in this year’s draft. We’re looking forward to seeing what they can do (at rookie camp) and in years to come.”

The rookie camp will run until Friday and Frey expects the club will carry about 10 to 12 players over into main training camp which begins on Saturday at Prospera Place.

As for main camp, assistant coach Kris Mallette said, like the rookies, the Rockets look forward to seeing how the club’s returning players have progressed since last spring.

“Our returning players will need to show management and the coaches that they put the work in over the summer,” Mallette said. “There are never any guarantees so everyone will need to work hard and compete for a spot on the roster.”

Kelowna will open its preseason schedule Friday, Aug. 31 at Prospera Place against the Victoria Royals.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Trevor Wong

Previous story
B.C. team stays alive in Little League World Series after another nail-biter

Just Posted

Okanagan tourists undeterred by smoke

Diverse array of tourist experiences paying dividends

Viva la garagiste, small Okanagan wineries thrive at festival

The Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival stands out in the smoke

Evacuation alert for Dark Lake Valley area

There are 21 properties are affected

Marine rescue boat on Okanagan Lake in apparent search

A heavy layer of smoke has significantly reduced visibility on the lake.

Car in ditch in West Kelowna

A car landed in a ditch in West Kelowna

Viva la garagiste, small Okanagan wineries thrive at festival

The Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival stands out in the smoke

B.C. team stays alive in Little League World Series after another nail-biter

Surrey-based squad scored a 6-4 win over Mexico reps in Williamsport on Monday

Kids, seniors at risk as smoke from distant fires hangs over parts of B.C.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control says children’s lungs don’t fully develop until about age 10

B.C. mother charged in 7-year-old daughter’s death appears in court

The 36-year-old mother, of Langley’s Aaliyah Rosa, has been charged with second-degree murder

Troops heading to Lumby/Cherryville to lend a hand with wildfires

Canadian Armed Troops expected to be in the area by the end of the week

Thieves target tires and rims in Shuswap

Salmon Arm RCMP report two recent incidents, a van used in one theft was stolen in Surrey

VIDEO: Teen soccer phenomenon Alphonso Davies to visit B.C. kids camp

The 17-year-old Vancouver Whitecap player is one of the youngest players in MLS history

25-year-old Edmonton man pronounced dead on Shuswap Lake houseboat

Sicamous RCMP deem death to be non suspicious, BC Coroners Service investigating

New plan to lift more than two million people past the poverty line

Anti-poverty strategy will aim for 50 per cent cut in low-income rates: source

Most Read