Kelowna’s Mark Liwiski #9 and Alex Swetlikoff #17 cause some ruckus in front of the goalie of the Giants in the Rockets’ 3-1 loss to Vancouver on Sunday, Jan. 26. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets run out of gas in 3-1 loss to Giants

Kelowna concluded a back-to-back, three-game stretch Sunday night

The Rockets notched four points in three games this past weekend as Kelowna concluded the weekend with a 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Giants Sunday night.

In their third three straight game, the Rockets got caught down a goal early into the game and didn’t have enough fuel in the tank to mount the comeback as the Giants consistently swarmed Kelowna and held the Rockets to 0-4 on the power-play.

“It was a special teams night,” said Rockets coach Adam Foote. “I think we just got out worked. (Fatigue after the three-game stretch) was probably always in play. Maybe that was the difference, but we can’t have excuses. Everyone has to play those three-in-three (sets), it’s part of the game.”

While the Rockets were 0-4 on the power-play, the Giants were successful on two of their own power-plays, securing the revenge win after Kelowna defeated Vancouver in overtime on Saturday night.

The Giants built a 3-0 lead in the rare Sunday night game before Kelowna’s Alex Swetlikoff snuck one past Vancouver goalie David Tendeck to break the Giants shut-out.

On the other side, Kelowna’s Roman Basran made 19 saves and made some big saves to keep the Giants to only three goals.

Kelowna captain Nolan Foote remains out week-to-week with an injury.

The Rockets take the week off and return to home ice Jan. 31 to host the Spokane Chiefs.

