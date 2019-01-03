Leif Mattson blocks a pass against the Kamloops Blazers on December 29’s 2-1 win at Prospera Place. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets see two division rivals this weekend

Kelowna hosts Prince George on Friday, and then are in Kamloops on Saturday.

With almost a week off, the Kelowna Rockets will continue their push towards the playoffs with back to back games this weekend. The Rockets host the Prince George Cougars on Friday night, and then travel to Kamloops to face the Blazers for the third time in just eight days.

On December 29, the Rockets defeated the Blazers 2-1 in a very tense, playoff-like, and fight-filled match up. The Rockets had lost to the Blazers the night before in a close overtime finish, as both teams were getting used to how to provoke their opponents.

Rockets Kyle Topping said the Rockets always look forward to playing divisional rivals.

“We’re used to these guys,” said Topping. “We kind of know what the Cougars and Blazers game styles are because we play them so many times. Our coaches have done a great job of preparing us and telling us what to expect.”

The Rockets head into Friday night’s contest with 37 points and a 17-17-3-0 record; they’re currently tied with the Victoria Royals for second in the B.C. Division. Kelowna is ten points ahead of the fourth place Cougars who have a record of 12-21-1-2. The Rockets are six points in front of the third place Kamloops Blazers; they have a record of 14-17-2-1.

The divisional games will be crucial points as the season draws nearer and nearer to the playoffs. The Rockets will play Prince George three more times this season, and will play the Blazers another five times before the end of the regular season.

