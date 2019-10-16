Rockets’ Nolan Foote will join Dillon Hamaliuk and Kaedan Korczak as Kelowna players being invited to the 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Rockets sending league-high 3 players to 2019 Canada Russia Series

Kelowna’s Nolan Foote, Kaedan Korczak and Dillon Hamaliuk join Team WHL in November

The upcoming CIBC Canada Russia Series will have some Kelowna talent this year.

Three Rockets have been named to the roster for Team WHL ahead of the series, which will pit Team Russia junior hockey players against the best-of-the-best of the Canadian Hockey League in a six-game series kicking off in Saskatchewan in November.

Nolan Foote, Kaedan Korczak and Dillon Hamaliuk are the trio of Rockets which will join Team WHL, a league high number.

It’s a strong sign of the Rockets’ talent depth, who have players vying for other junior hockey accolades this year.

“It’s great that Hamaliuk and Korczak are getting an opportunity alongside Foote, who’s already in the mix for the World Junior team,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“I think that it’s a great for those two guys, that they’ve been recognized this early in the year. It’s a chance for them to open some eyes and possibly create an opportunity for them.”

READ MORE: Rockets take lessons from weekend’s loss, look for bounce back against Swift Current

READ MORE: Kelowna Comedy hosting Halloween fundraiser show

The three Rockets were drafted in the first two rounds of last June’s NHL draft in Vancouver.

So far this season, Foote, a Tampa Bay draft pick, has four goals and six assists this season; Hamaliuk, a San Jose pick, has five goals and five assists; and Korczak, a Las Vegas selection, has two goals and three assists.

This will be 17th year of the CIBC Canada Russia Series. Team CHL has won 12 times while Team Russia has four wins.

The Rockets are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Swift Current Broncos at Prospera Place.

t

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Potent power play paces Canucks to 5-1 win over Detroit

Just Posted

Re-branding and local investment part of the Central Okanagan economic action plan

Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission tackles five year plan

Rockets sending league-high 3 players to 2019 Canada Russia Series

Kelowna’s Nolan Foote, Kaedan Korczak and Dillon Hamaliuk join Team WHL in November

Lake Country RV dealer climbs closer to fundraising goal

The Voyager RV Center has raised a total of $80,000 towards their goal of $100,000

Kelowna Comedy hosting Halloween fundraiser show

Ticket sales will be donated to Mamas For Mamas to help families with costumes this year

Legacy Group wants City of Kelowna to rethink its downtown redevelopment plans

The plan envisions redeveloping RCMP site, Kelowna theatre, Memorial Arena and city hall parking lot

BC SPCA gala returns to Kelowna

Touchstone Law Group is one of three sponsors for the Kelowna gala

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

Sad time for City of Salmon Arm gardeners as more than 300 hanging baskets come down

Municipal crews busy preparing for change of season as flowers die off

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Illegal buoys to be removed from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Transport Canada enforcement action to occur Oct. 21 to 25

Most Read