Rockets set for home-and-home, Warriors on the road: Kelowna sports weekend preview

The Warriors started the second half of the season with a win on Wednesday night

This weekend the West Kelowna Warriors are back in action, while the Kelowna Rockets look to get back in the win column.

Kelowna Rockets

After playing three games last weekend, the Kelowna Rockets are taking on the Vancouver Giants for a home-and-home series.

The two teams played a home-and-home series last weekend, which resulted in a Rockets 4-1 win on the road and a Giants 4-3 win in Kelowna. The Rockets also fell to Victoria last Sunday.

Going into the weekend, the Rockets sit eighth in the WHL’s Western Conference standings with a record of 14-25-3-0. The Rockets are 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Vancouver sits in seventh place, but nine points ahead of Kelowna in the standings with a record of 17-20-4-2.

Friday night’s puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre, while Saturday’s is at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.

West Kelowna Warriors

After a huge 4-3 win at home on Wednesday night against Merritt, the West Kelowna Warriors are on the road this weekend for two big games.

On Friday night, the Warriors take on the Cranbrook Bucks. In the standings, the Warriors (21-10-4-0) sit in third place in the BCHL’s Interior conference but just three points behind Cranbrook (24-10-1-0). A win in regulation would bring the Warriors within one point of Cranbrook.

The Bucks have taken both games so far this season by the scores of 4-3 (overtime) and 5-2.

Friday night’s puck drop is at 6 p.m. at Western Financial Place.

West Kelowna finishes the road trip on Saturday night when they take on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, who sit fifth in the Interior with a record of 17-14-3-1.

In two meetings this season, the Warriors are 2-0, outscoring Salmon Arm 12-4.

Saturday night’s puck drop at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm is at 6 p.m.

