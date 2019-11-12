Rockets’ skid continues with Remembrance Day loss to Blazers

Kelowna’s Ethan Ernst keeps Luke Zazula of the Kamloops Blazers away from the net in Monday’s 5-2 loss. (Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers)

It has been a tough stretch for the Rockets as Kelowna picked up their fourth straight loss on Remembrance Day.

Kelowna dropped their Monday afternoon match-up against the Kamloops Blazers after suffering back-to-back losses over the weekend. In the four game losing streak, Kelowna has been out-scored 25 to 11 and have dropped from tied for first place in the B.C. division to third place.

In the 5-2 loss to the Blazers Monday, the Rockets were out-shot 33-27.

READ MORE: Kelowna Owls star makes All Canadian TITAN team, gets Grey Cup invitation

READ MORE: BC Curling Tour season wraps up at Kelowna Curling Club

Nolan Basran and Mark Liwiski added the Rockets’ goals in the loss. Foote added his team-leading 10th goal and 24th point in their fourth game of the season against their biggest divisional rivals. Kelowna is winless against Kamloops in their four matchups and will play the Blazers six more times this season, with the next game Nov. 16.

Foote, as well as the Rockets’ Dillon Hamaliuk and Kaedan Korczak, will be away for the week as part of the Team WHL roster set to play at the 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series in Saskatchewan on Nov. 13 and 14.

The trio will return ahead of Saturday’s grudge-match against the Blazers.

Now with a record of 9-8-1-1, the Rockets will look to break the losing streak at Prospera Place.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.