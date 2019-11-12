Kelowna’s Ethan Ernst keeps Luke Zazula of the Kamloops Blazers away from the net in Monday’s 5-2 loss. (Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers)

Rockets’ skid continues with Remembrance Day loss to Blazers

Kelowna lost their 4th straight Monday to Kamloops

It has been a tough stretch for the Rockets as Kelowna picked up their fourth straight loss on Remembrance Day.

Kelowna dropped their Monday afternoon match-up against the Kamloops Blazers after suffering back-to-back losses over the weekend. In the four game losing streak, Kelowna has been out-scored 25 to 11 and have dropped from tied for first place in the B.C. division to third place.

In the 5-2 loss to the Blazers Monday, the Rockets were out-shot 33-27.

READ MORE: Kelowna Owls star makes All Canadian TITAN team, gets Grey Cup invitation

READ MORE: BC Curling Tour season wraps up at Kelowna Curling Club

Nolan Basran and Mark Liwiski added the Rockets’ goals in the loss. Foote added his team-leading 10th goal and 24th point in their fourth game of the season against their biggest divisional rivals. Kelowna is winless against Kamloops in their four matchups and will play the Blazers six more times this season, with the next game Nov. 16.

Foote, as well as the Rockets’ Dillon Hamaliuk and Kaedan Korczak, will be away for the week as part of the Team WHL roster set to play at the 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series in Saskatchewan on Nov. 13 and 14.

The trio will return ahead of Saturday’s grudge-match against the Blazers.

Now with a record of 9-8-1-1, the Rockets will look to break the losing streak at Prospera Place.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry
Next story
Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Just Posted

Rockets’ skid continues with Remembrance Day loss to Blazers

Kelowna lost their 4th straight Monday to Kamloops

Kelowna homeless to demand improvements to their living conditions

Homeless residents of Kelowna’s tent city on Leon Avenue are calling a press conference on Nov. 12

Monster Truck Chaos gear up for Kelowna invasion

The monster truck event comes to Prospera Place for two shows in January

Review: City and Colour brings patented sound to Kelowna

City and Colour are touring their latest album ‘A Pill for Loneliness’ across Canada throughout November

West Kelowna Warriors find new owner

The BC Hockey League approved the sale of the Warriors to John Murphy and Rod Hume

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Disney Plus streaming service hits Canada with tech hurdles

Service costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, in Canada

New urgent and primary care centre to open in North Okanagan

Health minister announces new centre in Vernon; Kelowna centre to open in December

Trudeau’s opponents: One gives him an earful, another seeks common ground

PM meets with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Rona’s ‘truly Canadian’ ads are inaccurate, watchdog says

Ads Standards points out U.S.-based Lowe’s acquired Rona in 2016

Blessings in a backpack make a difference in Okanagan

Upper Room Mission campaign on until Dec. 13

Penticton on Bamford’s list of stops in 2020

Gord Bamford and friends are scheduled to stop in Penticton in 2020

Advocates push for high-speed rail connecting Vancouver to Seattle, Portland

Bullet train could cost an estimated $50 billion

Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry

Brian Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season

Most Read