Rockets star invited to Canadian National Team development camp

Nolan Foote is one of 43 players invited to the pre-World Juniors camp

Soon to hear his name called at the upcoming NHL draft, Kelowna Rockets’ Nolan Foote has had his name already added to an exclusive 2019 development camp.

Foote will be one of 43 players invited to Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Summer Development Camp that invites rising stars with training and friendly matches against other national camps.

READ MORE: Rockets ready to take flight at upcoming NHL draft

The selected players will be among the close-knit group of players that will be evaluated ahead of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships.

“We’re very pleased with the group that will be brought together,” said Shawn Bullock, director of men’s national teams.

“This is a development opportunity for some of the younger athletes, and it’s a great opportunity for our coaching staff and players to start developing a solid relationship ahead of the World Juniors.”

Foote had 36 goals this past WHL season, and is ranked 37th by NHL Central Scouting heading into the 2019 NHL draft in Vancouver on Friday.

READ MORE: Spikeball tournament sets up for Kelowna summer

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons’ take flight for shut-out victory

Twenty-five forwards, 13 defenceman and five goalies were invited to the camp and will make up two teams that will play four international friendly games against the U.S., Finland and Sweden.

The camp takes place July 27 to Aug 4 in Plymouth, U.S.A.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.