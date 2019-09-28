Rockets start weekend with OT loss, return home Saturday

Rockets’ Roman Basran defends the net against the Kamloops Blazers. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

The Kelowna Rockets started their three-game weekend with an overtime loss to Kamloops Friday night.

It was a back-and-forth battle between the two rivals with the Blazers inching out a 3-2 victory in the end. Kelowna had their full roster with Nolan Foote returning from NHL camps in the off-season. The Rockets have started the season with two trips to overtime after a win at their home-opener on Sept. 21.

There were 11 powerplays between the two teams Friday night. The Rockets powerplay has continued to be a force for Kelowna during the start of the season. Kelowna tied the game while on the powerplay, making it four of six goals scored on the man-advantage so far this year.

Dillon Hamaliuk continues to have a note-worthy start for Kelowna. The San Jose draft pick scored his third goal of the season from a pass from Foote, who had two assists in his return.

But as the powerplay was beneficial for the Rockets, so it was for the Blazers. Kamloops went to the man-advantage six times in the game, scoring twice. The Blazers got the overtime game-winner during the powerplay after Foote took a desperation penalty in the extra frame.

Leif Mattson and Cayde Augustine added assists for the Rockets and goalie Roman Basran made 29 saves.

The three-game weekend continues for the Rockets Saturday night when Kelowna hosts the Everett Silvertips.

The Rockets then head to Vancouver to take on Giants Sunday.

Puck-drop Saturday night against Everett is 7:05 p.m at Prospera Place.

