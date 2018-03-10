Kelowna Rockets’ forward Liam Kindree battles Brodi Stuart of the Kamloops Blazers Saturday in WHL action Prospera Place. The Rockets won 4-0. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets sweep weekend set from rival Blazers

On WHL Suits up with Don Cherry night, Leif Mattson scores twice and James Porter earns shutout

Plaid suited the Kelowna Rockets just fine on Saturday night at Prospera Place.

Clad in limited edition Don Cherry-inspired jerseys, the Rockets downed the Kamloops Blazers…, sweeping the weekend home-and-home set between the B.C. rivals.

Leif Mattson scored twice and James Porter stopped shots for his third shutout of the season, as the Rockets (40-22-5-2) moved to within a point of clinching top spot in the B.C. Division.

It was the Rockets’ second straight win, following a season-high five-game losing streak.

The Rockets took part Saturday in the WHL Suits up with Don Cherry to Promote Organ Donation event.

The jerseys worn by Kelowna players will be auctioned off online, with all proceeds from the auctions to go to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

Dillon Dube and Gordie Ballhorn also scored for the Rockets who out shot Kamloops 30-18.

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets return to action Wednesday night when the they host the Prince George Cougars. Face off at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

