Cole Schwebius and the Okanagan Rockets swept Kootenay over the weekend in a pair of B.C. Major Midget League games. -Image: Douglas Farrow

Rockets take 2 from Ice, visit Giants Saturday

Okanagan has won four straight B.C. Major Midget League games

With four straight wins under their belts to start the new year, the Okanagan Rockets will head to the coast this weekend for B.C. Major Midget League action.

In a battle of fourth-place teams, the Rockets will visit the Vancouver Northwest Giants for a doubleheader, Saturday in North Vancouver and Sunday in Burnaby.

The Rockets (15-9-3-1) and Giants (16-12-1-1) currently share fourth spot with 34 points, with Okanagan holding two games in hand.

The Rockets are coming off a sweep of the Kootenay Ice last weekend in Trail.

On Saturday, Ben King scored his second of the game with 27 seconds left in overtime to send the Rockets to a 4-3 victory.

On Sunday, another one-goal game saw the Rockets edge Kootenay 3-2 on Rayman Bassi’s winner with four minutes remaining.

Cole Schwebius was solid, picking up both victories in the Rockets’ net.

The Rockets, who are playing four consecutive weekends on the road, will return home to CNC Feb. 24 and 25 when they take on the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds.

