Kaedan Korczak and the Kelowna Rockets downed Dino Kambeitz and the Victoria Royals Saturday at Prospera Place. Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets take down Royals

Kole Lind has four points and Jack Cowell scores twice as Rockets rebound from 7-2 loss at Seattle

On Friday night in Kent, WA , the Kelowna Rockets took one on the chin from the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Back on home ice 24 hours later, Jason Smith’s club took their frustrations out on the Victoria Royals.

Jack Cowell scored twice and Kole Lind had a goal and three assists as the B.C. Division leading Rockets downed the Royals 8-4.

Rookie goaltender Cole Tisdale stopped 23 shots in the Kelowna net for his first WHL shutout.

With James Porter and Roman Basran both sidelined with injury, Tisdale was called up to support veteran Brodan Salmond who made his first start since November on Wednesday night against Lethbridge.

Dillon Dube, Leif Mattson and Cal Foote each had a goal and an assist for the Rockets who push their record to 29-14-2-1.

The Rockets head out on the road this week for a three-game tour of Alberta.

Kelowna will visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday, the Medicine Hat Tigers Friday and Red Deer Rebels on Saturday.

The Rockets’ next home action is Tuesday, Jan. 30 against the Tigers.

Previous story
B.C. hockey player nominated for Hobey Baker Award

Just Posted

Kelowna and Lake Country popular stories from the week

The Capital News and Calendar highlight popular stories every Saturday afternoon

Cook kicks off byelection campaign in West Kelowna

The campaign office will be open seven days a week in the Westbank Shopping Centre

Kelowna students complete D.A.R.E. program

Students at Heritage Christian School received their certificates Friday

Dual-credit film program approved for Central Okanagan students

The Central Okanagan Public Schools is developing a program with the Vancouver Film School

Kelowna youth wellness centre receives $10,000 donation

The Foundry received a cheque from the Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise Friday

Disappointing turnout for Kelowna women’s march

The Kelowna Women’s March on Washington was held Saturday, Jan. 20

Rockets take down Royals

Kole Lind has four points and Jack Cowell scores twice as Rockets rebound from 7-2 loss at Seattle

VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Today marks one year since the first Women’s March on Washington

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

B.C. woman who forged husband’s will gets house arrest

Princeton Judge says Odelle Simmons did not benefit from her crime

Liberals’ 2-year infrastructure plan set to take 5: documents

Government says 793 projects totalling $1.8 billion in federal funds have been granted extensions

Workers shouldn’t be used as ‘pawns’ in minimum wage fight: Wynne

Comments from Kathleen Wynne after demonstrators rallied outside Tim Hortons locations across Canada

Women’s movement has come a long way since march on Washington: Activists

Vancouver one of several cities hosting event on anniversary of historic Women’s March on Washington

Most Read