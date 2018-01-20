Rockets take down Royals

Kole Lind has four points and Jack Cowell scores twice as Rockets rebound from 7-2 loss at Seattle

Kaedan Korczak and the Kelowna Rockets downed Dino Kambeitz and the Victoria Royals Saturday at Prospera Place. Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

On Friday night in Kent, WA , the Kelowna Rockets took one on the chin from the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Back on home ice 24 hours later, Jason Smith’s club took their frustrations out on the Victoria Royals.

Jack Cowell scored twice and Kole Lind had a goal and three assists as the B.C. Division leading Rockets downed the Royals 8-4.

Rookie goaltender Cole Tisdale stopped 23 shots in the Kelowna net for his first WHL shutout.

With James Porter and Roman Basran both sidelined with injury, Tisdale was called up to support veteran Brodan Salmond who made his first start since November on Wednesday night against Lethbridge.

Dillon Dube, Leif Mattson and Cal Foote each had a goal and an assist for the Rockets who push their record to 29-14-2-1.

The Rockets head out on the road this week for a three-game tour of Alberta.

Kelowna will visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday, the Medicine Hat Tigers Friday and Red Deer Rebels on Saturday.

The Rockets’ next home action is Tuesday, Jan. 30 against the Tigers.