Rockets tangle with ‘Tips for conference lead

Kelowna leads Everett by one point in the Western Conference as teams play home-and-home set

With little on the line—other than two points—the Kelowna Rockets and Everett Silvertips last met on the second weekend of the Western Hockey League’s regular season.

The plot has thickened considerably since the two cross-border rivals first battled back on Friday, Sept. 29 at Prospera Place.

With top spot overall the Western Conference hanging in the balance, the Rockets and Silvertips will go toe-to-toe this weekend in a home-and-home set.

The clubs will battle Friday night at Prospera Place, before heading south for a rematch Saturday at the XFINITY Arena in Everett, Wash.

The Rockets (32-14-3-1) lead Everett (32-17-1-2) by a single point for top spot overall in the conference.

“It’s a big weekend,” said Kelowna Rockets head coach Jason Smith. “Everett’s put together a real good stretch, they’re playing really well. We’ll get focused and ready to play.

“Obviously we’re more worried about the Friday night game, we get another opportunity to play against a real good team. Great opportunity for our group to see where we’re at and test the waters.”

Prior to a 3-0 loss Wednesday to the Portland Winterhawks, the Silvertips—led by world junior gold medal stopper Carter Hart— had been the WHL’s hottest team, going 9-0-0-1 in the previous 10 games.

The Rockets have been putting up some solid numbers of their own, posting an 8-2-1-0 mark in the last 11 games.

“When you look at their record, they’re a team that’s made great strides,” Smith said of Everett.

“I think we’re a team that’s playing well, too and competing, so it should be a good matchup and a good challenge for us.”

The Rockets have won 17 of their last 18 games at home, the latest a 5-2 victory Tuesday over the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Captain Cal Foote had a goal and two assists in the win, as the Rockets were coming off a three-game road trip to Alberta where they earned five of a possible six points.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Mental health talk for BCHL players and Clips making move

Just Posted

UPDATE: Lake Country to get new middle school, says Premier John Horgan

Premier John Horgan paid a visit to Davidson Road Elementary this afternoon

Kelowna West byelection advance polls go next week

Here’s what you need to know if you are voting in the upcoming Kelowna West byelection

Late French immersion program to start in West Kelowna

A Grade 6 entry point program will start on the Westside in 2019

District of Lake Country launches new website

The new website can be found at www.lakecountry.bc.ca

Genderless ID won’t fly

New Zealand woman not allowed to fly with genderless ID

It’s Playtime at the Kelowna casino

Lake City Casino in Kelowna is getting a facelift and a new name

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

UPDATE: Two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour

Police say the hikers appear to know each other, and that there was some kind of altercation

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

60 more days in jail for meth-driven road trip

Angelene Solien knocked a person over with an open car door and drove a stolen car down Highway 3

Multi vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Time of opening is not currently known

Skyhawks returning as Peachfest ‘18 lineup announced

President Don Kendall said he believes the lineup will top 2017’s ‘best lineup ever’

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

Most Read